At least 12 dead in Hyderabad due to heat wave

HYDERABAD: At least 12 people have died in Hyderabad, Sindh’s second largest city, in the past 24 hours due to likely heatstroke, ARY News reported quoting Civil Hospital admin.

According to the data shared by civil hospital, overall 50 heat wave affected patients were brought to the hospital in the past 24 hours, of which 12 passed away.

The deceased also include two women and one prisoners, they say.

Secretly in Karachi, 100 bodies brought in last three days to their morgue during last three days of searing hot weather.

A spokesperson of Chheepa Foundation has said that 100 bodies were brought to their cold storage pointing towards increasing deaths in Karachi in the ongoing extreme hot weather.

“Thirty-seven dead bodies brought to the morgue on June 23, 44 bodies on June 24 and 19 bodies on June 25,” the foundation’s spokesperson stated.

“Thirty-six dead bodies brought to the morgue were unidentified,” the spokesperson added.

Pakistan’s climate is warming much faster than the global average, with a potential rise of 2.3 to 8.8 degrees Fahrenheit by the 2090s over the 1986–2005 baseline, according to a World Bank expert panel on climate change.

The country, which is one of the most vulnerable in the world to climate change, also faces the risk of heavier monsoon rains.

This year’s monsoon will start in July, causing flash floods, according to a statement released by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.