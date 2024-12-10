At least 138 journalists killed in Gaza after Oct, 2023: IFJ

At least 138 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed, several have been injured and others are missing during the war in Gaza, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said in its report.

The IFJ and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) condemned the killings and continued attacks on journalists. The IFJ also called for an immediate investigation into their killings.

“In such dangerous conditions, the IFJ reminds journalists on the ground to take precautions, wear professional safety equipment and not to travel without their media providing them with all the professional safety equipment needed to cover events. No story is worth the life of a journalist.”

In the early hours of 7 October, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack in southern Israel. In response, Israel retaliated with airstrikes over the besieged Gaza Strip and formally declared war at Hamas.

The IFJ said that it is working closely with PJS to verify information in real time and document all killings.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: “Media workers in areas of armed conflict must be treated and protected as civilians and allowed to perform their work without interference. The IFJ calls on all combatants in this conflict to do their utmost to safeguard journalists and media professionals. There is intense and deeply concerned interest in this conflict all round the world, but people will only be able to understand what is really going on if journalists are allowed to do their work.”.

The IFJ and PJS also issued a safety advisory for journalists covering the war in Gaza.