At least 350 ‘miscreants’ arrested in Karachi amid PTI strike call

KARACHI: Following the protest call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), at least 350 miscreants has been arrested in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a press conference, the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has issued a stern warning to the violent protestors that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of spreading violence and creating chaos in the metropolis.

“Those who are involved in disturbing the peace and security of Karachi will not be spared,” Memon said. “We have already registered 20 cases and taken around 350 individuals into custody. With the help of CCTV footage, we will identify those who are guilty and release innocent people.”

The IG further said that many people have not been arrested after identification, but the authorities are working tirelessly to arrest the perpetrators.

He said that the recent strike called by the PTI after the former prime minister Imran Khan arrest in Islamabad, the entire city remained open and operated as usual.