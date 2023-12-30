At least 566 terrorists killed by security forces in 2023

ISLAMABAD: As many as 18,736 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) have been conducted by the security forces across the country in 2023 resulting in killing of 566 and the arrest of 5,161 terrorists in efforts to maintain peace and security, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the data issued today, effective security measures have been taken by the forces against terrorists in the year 2023.

In the year 2023, in view of the situation of unrest in the region, effective anti-terrorism measures were taken for national defense and security.

The data indicated that the traces and evidence of recent terrorist incidents in the country was linked to terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Due to the effective operations, Gulzar Imam Shambe and Sarfaraz Bengalzai, the most important commanders of the Baloch National Army (BNA) left terrorism and rejoined the national mainstream.

However, 15,063 intelligence-based operations were conducted in Balochistan and 109 terrorists were killed. Some 1,942 intelligence-based operations were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) wherein 447 terrorists were killed.

As many as 190 intelligence-based operations were conducted in Punjab, 14 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,987 in Sindh while 10 terrorists were killed.

More than 1,000 people, including more than 260 officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attacks.

Pakistan forces have taken numerous steps to make the country a cradle of peace, from which there is a bright hope that the coming time will be one of peace and stability. “Pakistan forces will continue the war against terrorism with the full support of the people until the end of the last terrorist,” a statement noted.