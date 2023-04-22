At least 7 killed in Dunyapur accident

DUNYAPUR: At least seven persons were killed when a trailer crashed into roadside huts in Dunyapur, a city in the Lodhran District of Punjab province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the trailer skidded off the road due to over-speeding and crashed into roadside huts in Kahror area of Dunyapur, killing seven persons on the spot and injuring four others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. According to rescue sources, four children and two women were among the dead.

The deputy commissioner and the district police officer have announced Rs50,000 for the families of each of the dead.

