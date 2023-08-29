At least five killed in Rawalpindi traffic accident

RAWALPINDI: At least five people were killed and six others sustained injuries in a traffic accident near T-Chowk in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, ARY News reported quoting rescue officials.

According to rescue officials, the incident happened due to a collision between a van and truck, resulting in the death of five people and injuring six others.

The injured and bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, they added.

The injured include four women and 2 men, rescue officials said adding that four men and a woman were among the dead.

Earlier on August 25, at least four people had been killed and 10 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Toba Tek Singh.

The accident occurred at Kamalia Road in Toba Tek Singh where a van hit a tractor-trolley, killing four persons including two women on the spot and injuring 10 others.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital while the dead bodies were taken to Rural Health Centre Rajana.