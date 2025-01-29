At least three dead, four injured in Jamshoro road accident

JAMSHORO: At least three people were injured and four others sustained injuries in a tragic accident in Jamshoro, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting rescue sources.

As per details, the fatal road accident occurred on the Manjhand Indus Highway when a passenger coach collided with a car. The incident resulted in the death of 3 individuals and left 4 others injured.

According to police, the collision was caused by overspeeding. The bodies of the deceased and the injured were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased were identified as Shaukat, Aziz and Aidan. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

On January 5, a separate tragic accident near Ada Gajiyani area claimed at least three lives.

As per details of rescue sources, more than 20 others were injured in a collision and were shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

On 30 December 2024, at least 10 people were killed in a tragic bus accident near Punjab’s Fateh Jang area.

According to details, the bus carrying passengers on the M-14 motorway en route from Bahawalpur to Islamabad met a deadly road accident near Fateh Jang.

As a result at least 10 people were killed, while seven others were injured. The bodies injured were moved to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital in Fateh Jang.

Motorway police added that the accident was caused by the negligence of the bus driver.