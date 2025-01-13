Five killed in tragic road accident near Bahawalpur

At least five persons were killed in a tragic collision between a trailer and a car near Ahmedpur East in Bahawalpur, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting Motorway police.

According to the Motorway police, the deadly road crash occurred near Ahmpedpur Sharqian, where a trailer and a car, which was ‘overloaded’ collided with each other.

The ill-fated car was overloaded, carrying nine passengers at the time of the incident.

The Motorway police stated that the car driver abruptly changed lanes without signaling, causing the trailer behind to lose control and overturn onto the car.

Additionally, heavy fog on the national highway contributed to the accident.

On January 5, a separate tragic accident near Ada Gajiyani area claimed at least three lives.

As per details of rescue sources, more than 20 others were injured in a collision and were shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

On 30 December 2024, at least 10 people were killed in a tragic bus accident near Punjab’s Fateh Jang area.

According to details, the bus carrying passengers on the M-14 motorway en route from Bahawalpur to Islamabad met a deadly road accident near Fateh Jang.

As a result at least 10 people were killed, while seven others were injured. The bodies injured were moved to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital in Fateh Jang.

Motorway police added that the accident was caused by the negligence of the bus driver.