Three dead, 20 injured in Bahawalnagar road accident

BAHAWALNAGAR: A tragic accident near Ada Gajiyani area in which a speeding bus collided with a van has caused the death of at least three individuals, ARY News reported.

As per details of rescue sources, more than 20 others have been injured in a collision and have been shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

On 30 December 2024, at least 10 people were killed in a tragic bus accident near Punjab’s Fateh Jang area.

According to details, the bus carrying passengers on the M-14 motorway en route from Bahawalpur to Islamabad met a deadly road accident near Fateh Jang.

As a result at least 10 people were killed, while seven others were injured. The bodies injured were moved to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital in Fateh Jang.

Motorway police added that the accident was caused by the negligence of the bus driver.

In same year, on October 27, a passenger bus plunged into a ditch in Upper Kohistan, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuring more than 23 others.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred while the bus, carrying over 30 passengers, including women and children.

The police reported that rescue operations commenced immediately at the accident site, with emergency services working diligently to assist the injured.

A total of 20 injured passengers were transported to RHQ Hospital in Chilas, where medical staff, led by Medical Superintendent Shakur Ahmad, is on high alert to provide necessary treatment.

As of now, a total of 23 injured individuals are receiving treatment at various medical facilities.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause of the accident.