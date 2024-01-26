Several passengers hurt in Islamabad green line bus accident

ISLAMABAD: Several passengers were critically injured after a horrifying crash between a green line metro bus and a passenger coaster near Bhara Kahu on Friday morning, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources 1122 said that a metro bus collided with a coaster near Bhara Kahu, and as a result several people received serious injuries.

The coaster was carrying employees when it met with the accident, the rescue sources said.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

In a separate fog-related road mishaps four persons were died in Nawabshah and Khairpur districts on Thursday evening.

A university bus and a van collided near Qazi Ahmed in Nawabshah district leaving three persons including a woman dead and scores of others injured, rescue sources said.

A bus of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University said to be involved in road crash in which scores of students have been injured, rescue sources said.

In another traffic mishap, also caused by fog-related visibility problem a coach upturned at Therhi Bypass in Khairpur district leaving a man dead and 25 others injured.

“Five injured have been in precarious condition,” according to rescuers. “The injured were shifted to hospital for medical attendance.”

“A Karachi bound passenger coach from Punjab overturned at the bypass,” rescue workers said.