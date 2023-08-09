At least three injured in Quetta grenade blast

QUETTA: At least three people were injured in a grenade blast in Balochistan Quetta on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the blast took place on Joint Road in the provincial capital.

Confirming the attack, police sources have said that the area has been sealed and evidence is being collected from the scene.

The attackers fled the scene after throwing a grenade, said police,

Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The blast comes a day after seven people were killed including a UC chairman in a remote control blast on a vehicle in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

The district administration said that the incident took place in the Balgatar area of Panjgur district.

The district administration spokesperson stated that the bomb exploded when the UC chairman Ishaq Yaqub was coming back from a wedding.