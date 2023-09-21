At UN, Turkiye’s Erdogan calls for Kashmir resolution through dialogue

UNITED NATIONS: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue to promote peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia.

In his wide-ranging address to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, he underscored the need for peace in Kashmir, as he outlined Turkiye’s position on conflicts, including Cyprus, Syria, Yemen, Myanmar and Afghanistan, hoping that peace will prevail.

“Other developments that will pave the way for regional peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia will be the establishment of a just and lasting peace in Kashmir through dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan,” added Erdogan, who makes it a point to refer to Kashmir in his speeches at UNGA.

On Afghanistan, he said, “The Afghani people who have been going through difficult times for half a century are in dire need of humanitarian assistance and support regardless of political motives.”

The president said that transformation of the Afghan interim government into an inclusive administration, in which all segments of society are fairly represented, will pave the way for Afghanistan to be positively received in the international arena.