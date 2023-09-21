34.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

At UN, Turkiye’s Erdogan calls for Kashmir resolution through dialogue

Jahanzaib Ali
By Jahanzaib Ali
|

TOP NEWS

Jahanzaib Ali
Jahanzaib Ali
The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

UNITED NATIONS: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue to promote peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia.

In his wide-ranging address to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, he underscored the need for peace in Kashmir, as he outlined Turkiye’s position on conflicts, including Cyprus, Syria, Yemen, Myanmar and Afghanistan, hoping that peace will prevail.

“Other developments that will pave the way for regional peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia will be the establishment of a just and lasting peace in Kashmir through dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan,” added Erdogan, who makes it a point to refer to Kashmir in his speeches at UNGA.

On Afghanistan, he said, “The Afghani people who have been going through difficult times for half a century are in dire need of humanitarian assistance and support regardless of political motives.”

The president said that transformation of the Afghan interim government into an inclusive administration, in which all segments of society are fairly represented, will pave the way for Afghanistan to be positively received in the international arena.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.