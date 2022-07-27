Ata Tarar appointed as Special Assistant to PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed PML-N’s senior leader and former Punjab home minister Ataullah Tarar as his special assistant, it emerged on Wednesday.

The notification for Tarar’s appointment said: “The prime minister has been pleased to appoint Ata Tarar as special assistant to the prime minister with the status of federal minister, with immediate effect.”

The notification, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, had no details about the newly appointed aide’s portfolio.

It is pertinent to note that Atta Tarar is currently serving as deputy secretary general of PML-N. He has also served as the home minister and spokesperson of the Punjab government in the cabinet of former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz.

