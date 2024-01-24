ATC acquits Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif in hate speech case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif in the case pertaining to ‘hate’ speech against the state, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal pronounced the earlier reserved verdict, acquitting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif. Managing Director Pakistan Television (PTV) Sohail Khan and Controller Programme Rasshid Baig have also been cleared from the charges.

Earlier on December 9 last year, the ATC while issuing non-bailable arrest warrant against former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb directed the authorities concerned to arrest and produce her before the court. During Wednesday’s hearing, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif appeared before the court on which the ATC judge also annulled non-bailable arrest warrant against the former information minister.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged with the Green Town police station, following a press conference of Latif in Islamabad in September 2022 .The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman.

The case was registered for allegedly inciting people against Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and the then prime minster. The complainant accused Javed Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

Read More: ATC cancels Marriyum Aurangzeb’s arrest warrant

Earlier in December, the ATC canceled the arrest warrant of r Marriyum Aurangzeb in a hate speech case. The PML-N leader appeared before the ATC in a hate speech case against her in Lahore, after which the court canceled the arrest warrant that was issued to her at the previous hearing.