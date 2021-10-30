ATC acquits three gang war accused in policemen dual murder

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted three gang war accused in murder of two policemen in Lyari due to lack of evidence, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The court acquitted Kamran alias Bela, Jalal alias Zaidi and Afzal alias Achhoo in dual murder case after six years.

The accused were members of Sheeraz Comrade group of the Lyari gang war.

The ATC in its verdict said that the prosecution failed to properly investigate the case. “Neither geo-fencing held nor the mobile location was checked at the crime scene,” the court remarked.

The accused should be released from jail if no other case is pending against them, the court said in its order.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!