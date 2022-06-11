ATC acquits transporter’s murder accused, arrested from Nine Zero

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted four accused of a transporter’s murder after prosecution failed to prove charges, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The court (ATC) announced acquittal of Amir alias Sarphatta, Arif alias Tinder, Adnan Gatta and Naeem Nagori, who were arrested in a raid at nine-zero, the MQM’s head office.

Police in its charge sheet said that Transporter Juma Khan was shot dead in the city on May 08, 2012. The accused were arrested from the political party’s headquarter in Azizabad in 2015.

The court in its verdict also ordered the officials to release the accused if they were not wanted to police in another case.

