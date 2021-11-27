ATC adjourns ARY News attack case hearing until Dec 08

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan and others appeared before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the ARY News office attack case on Saturday.

Prosecution pleaded in the court to defer hearing of the case. The court granting the plea adjourned the hearing until December 08.

The court also ordered the accused and witnesses to appear in the next hearing of the case.

Cases had been registered against the accused in Artillery Ground police station in which over 100 persons including the MQM leadership were nominated.

ARY News Attack Case

The media houses had been ransacked as MQM workers went berserk after listening to the highly incendiary speech of their London-based chief, and resorted to violence, firing and arson on August 22, 2016 evening that left at least one person dead and a dozen others wounded.

An anti-terrorism court had indicted MQM-P leaders Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Qamar Mansoor and others in 2018, in the case pertaining to attack on media houses.

The court had also declared MQM founder and scores of other accused as absconders in the case.

