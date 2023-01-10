ATC adjourns Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case till Jan 12

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case till January 12, ARY News reported.

As per details, Amir Mansoob, the lawyer of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar presented their arguments before the court.

He told the ATC that there was no solid evidence submitted in the court against the accused.

Amir Mansoob said that the FIR which was registered by Aman Ullah has no mention of the accused Rao Anwar. He was included in this case illegally.

The hotel which is said to be the spot of Naqeeb’s death is in a crowded place and the eyewitnesses said that they can identify Rao Anwar through his voice.

Moreover, the court adjourned the hearing in this case till January 12.

Earlier, after the Sindh High Court (SHC) hinted to reject giving an exemption from appearance to former senior superintendent police (SSP) Malir, Rao Anwar decided to withdraw his plea in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Naqeebullah murder case

On March 25 last year, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) indicted former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar and others in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Anwar is accused of being involved in the murder of Naqeebullah and three others in a staged police encounter in Karachi.

Mehsud was killed on January 13, 2018, in Karachi during a fake encounter allegedly staged by Rao Anwar, the senior superintendent of police of Karachi’s Malir district.

