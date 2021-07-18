Newly established ATC complex at Faisalabad airport becomes operational

FAISALABAD: An air traffic control (ATC) complex equipped with the latest technology as per international standards has been established at the Faisalabad airport, reported ARY News on Sunday.

According to the airport manager, the newly established ATC complex has become operational at the Faislabaad airport. The complex has been completed in six months with a cost of Rs40 million.

The new air traffic control complex has been established at the height of 120 feet as due to the lower height of the old ATC it was difficult to control the planes at the airport.

Earlier this month, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had green-lighted Air Arabia to operate four flights to and from Faisalabad and Multan in a week.

According to CAA officials, the low-cost Emirati airline (Air Arabia) would operate two weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Multan and two flights between Abu Dhabi and Faisalabad.

Last month, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had granted permission to increase the number of flights up to 40 per cent to five countries.