ATC declares Hammad Azhar, six others as fugitives in May 09 cases

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday declared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar and six others as fugitives in May 09 cases, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police officials filed a plea to the ATC to declare the PTI leader Hammad Azhar, Adnan Ashraf, and others as fugitives as they went into hiding to fear arrests in the May 09 riots.

The investigator in the court reported that the defendant did not attend court proceedings despite multiple court orders requiring their presence.

Earlier to this, ATC approved the interim bail of Former Federal Minister, Sheikh Rasheed and 25 others in a case related to the May 09 riots.

The ATC judge granted bail to the accused former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed and others in the vandalism of the RA Bazar police station and GHQ attack case.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the bail applications of the accused including Sheikh Rasheed in 12 others is underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed last year condemned the May 9 riots and called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief a ‘stubborn’.

