ATC disposes of interim bail of Latif Afridi murder suspects

PESHAWAR: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) has disposed of the interim bail of the three suspects involved in the murder of former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Latif Afridi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per detail, the police took the three suspects in custody from the court premises and shifted to the concerned police station.

The three suspects Zakir, Fawad and Adil are accused of facilitating the murder of Latif Afridi.

The prime suspect Adnan Afridi has already been arrested in this case.

Earlier, a local court sent the accused Adnan Afridi to jail on judicial remand in the murder of former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former president Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi was shot inside Peshawar high court bar room in Peshawar. Latif Afridi was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

