Latif Aridi Murder: Accused sent to jail on judicial remand

PESHAWAR: A local court on Saturday sent the accused Adnan Afridi to jail on judicial remand in the murder of former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Latif Afridi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accused of Latif Afridi’s murder was presented before the magistrate court.

Former president Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi was assassinated on Monday in Peshawar.

According to the police, the former president SCBA was shot inside Peshawar high court bar room. Afridi was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The killing was declared personal enmity by police.

Read more: FORMER PRESIDENT SCBA LATIF AFRIDI SHOT DEAD IN BAR ROOM

Accused, Adnan, who was arrested by the police on the spot was presented before a magistrate for physical remand.

The court handed over Adnan on two-day physical remand and later adjourned hearing of the case.

The CCTV footage of firing inside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) bar room showed people running after the shots were heard. Meanwhile, a policeman was seen taking the suspect into custody.

Comments