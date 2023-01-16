Former president SCBA Latif Afridi shot dead in bar room

PESHAWAR: Former president Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi has been assassinated on Monday in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the former president SCBA was shot inside Peshawar high court bar room. Afridi was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police have arrested the attacker, who is said to be a law college student. “Law college ID card has been found in the pocket of the assailant.”

Earlier, the former chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was fatally shot dead in Kharan district.

Unidentified assailant opened fire on former BHC CJ Muhammad Noor Meskanzai in Kharan district of Balochistan, leaving him seriously wounded. Meskanzai succumbed to wounds while being shifted to the hospital.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nazeer Kurd said in a statement that the former BHC chief succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Quetta for medical assistance.

