Ex-Balochistan High Court CJ Noor Meskanzai shot dead in Kharan

Former chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was fatally shot dead in Kharan district on Friday, ARY News reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nazeer Kurd said in a statement that the former BHC chief succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Quetta for medical assistance.

According to the media reports, he was targeted by an armed man inside a local mosque when he was offering Isha prayer.

Muhammad Noor Meskanzai served as BHC CJ from 2014 to 2018, whereas, he also performed the responsibility of Shariat court’s chief justice.

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove took notice of the incident and sought a probe report from the deputy commissioner. He also directed concerned officers to constitute a special team to arrest the culprits behind the gun attack.

