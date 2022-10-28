ATC extends PTI leaders’ interim bail till November 7

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders’ interim bail till November 7 in a violation of the section 144 case, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed Khan and Ali Nawaz Awan were booked in a terrorism case for violating section 144 and interfering in state affairs.

While hearing the case the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas accepted PTI leaders’ plea for exemption from personal appearance.

Furthermore, the ATC while extending the interim bail of the PTI leaders adjourned the hearing of the case until November 7.

‘Violating Section 144’

The Islamabad police had filed a case against PTI chief Imran Khan and other party leaders for violating Section 144 during their rally in Islamabad held last month.

According to the first information report (FIR), the police had made announcements through loudspeakers that Section 144 was imposed in the city, however, the rally had continued. The party leaders had participated in the rally to protest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest.

