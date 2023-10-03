31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
ATC grants bail to Fatima murder case co-accused

KHAIRPUR: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday granted bail to a co-accused in murder case of minor maid Fatima Phuriro, ARY News reported.

ATC approved bail petition of Aijaz Qazi, a driver of Pir Asad Shah, for security deposit of 50 thousand rupees. The driver was arrested for alleged facilitation in the crime.

Key accused of Fatima murder case, Fayyaz Shah and Hina Shah, were produced in anti-terrorism court last week on Wednesday.

Fayyaz Shah was produced after conclusion of his four days’ physical remand. The prosecution sought physical remand of accused Hina Shah, who had surrendered in the case after remaining at large for over a month.

SSP CTD Samiullah Soomro said Hina Shah, surrendered due to consistent police raids for her arrest. She was moved to the women’s police station from where she was produced before the court.

Ten-year-old Fatima had died in the Haveli of Asad Shah and the video of her death went viral on social media.

The postmortem report confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused.

