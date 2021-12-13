ATC grants physical remand of accused in Irfan Mahar murder case

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday produced two suspects in murder case of Sindh Bar Council (SBC) secretary Irfan Mahar before an anti-terrorism court here, ARY News reported.

The Police also submitted its preliminary investigation report with the accused in the court. Two accused Ghulam Akbar and Wajid Hussain were produced before the court.

The wife and brother-in-law were found to be involved in murdering SBC secretary Irfan Mahar in Karachi.

The court granted 10 days’ physical remand of the accused to the counter terrorism department for further investigation. The ATC ordered the CTD to produce the accused in court on December 23 and submit progress report of the investigation.

Accused Ghulam Akbar in his statement said that his sister Sahibzadi coaxed him to kill her husband. “The motorbike used in murder was given to a fried Abid,” the suspect said.

“The murder weapon was handed over to Zulfiqar,” he further said.

The wife of Irfan Mahar has been accused of planning the murder, while Zulfiqar has been nominated in the case for hiding evidence of the crime.

In-charge of the CTD Raja Umar Khattab yesterday revealed that the wife and brother-in-law were found involved in the murder.

He said that police and CTD had constituted teams to probe into Irfan Mahar’s murder case. “During the investigation, it was learnt that two suspects had fled to interior Sindh.” “We received information about the suspects on Saturday night that they have returned to Karachi.”

Khattab revealed that Irfan Mahar’s wife and brother-in-law were involved in his murder. “The murderer of Irfan Mahar is actually his brother-in-law. Due to domestic fights, Mahar’s wife was extremely annoyed.”

On December 1, SBC secretary Irfan Mahar had been killed by unidentified assailants in a gun attack on his vehicle in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar Block 13.

Irfan Mehar was driving his vehicle along with his children to their school when the armed men opened fire at his car. The lawyer had died on the spot.

The footage had shown the armed men on two motorcycles while stopping Irfan Mehar’s vehicle. They opened fire on the lawyer in front of the students on another motorcycle who were passing through the road. The attackers had managed to flee from the scene.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!