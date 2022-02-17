ATC grants physical remand of Nawabshah killings accused

NAWABSHAH: Anti-terrorism Court granted physical remand of five accused in Nawabshah land dispute killings case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police earlier produced five accused of killings including Mushtaq Khaskheli, Ghulam Shabbir Zardari, Lutuf Mari, Muqeem Khaskheli and Ghulam Mustafa Mari before the court.

The police sought physical remand of the accused for investigation. The ATC granted nine days physical remand of the accused to police.

It is to be mentioned here that several accused of killings namely Mohsin Zardari, Abid Zardari, Shahzado Zardari and others could not be arrested so far.

Six people including SHO Mirzapur police station Abdul Hameed Khoso were killed by armed men on a dispute over agricultural land between Zardari and Bhund clans on Saturday Feb 12.

The family members and the locals of the area protested for three days by placing the dead bodies on the National Highway in the Qazi Ahmed area.

They ended sit-in after successful talks with the local administration and registration of FIR against the accused.

Central President of Sindh United Party (SUP) Syed Zain Shah along with SSP Shaheed Benazir Abad, Ameer Saud Magsi announced to end the sit-in after acceptance of the demand.

A clash between two armed groups of Zardari and Bhund clans erupted over dispute on agriculture land.

