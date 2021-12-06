ATC grants physical remand of Sialkot lynching accused

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted 15 days physical remand of 26 prime suspects of Sialkot lynching incident, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Natasha Naseem presided over the court hearing.

Earlier police produced accused in court and sought their physical remand for further investigation.

Stringent security measures were taken during production of the accused in court.

The accused sent back to Sialkot after the court hearing.

Earlier, CPO Syed Hamad Abid visited ATC premises in Gujranwala to review security arrangement ahead of production of the accused. He was given briefing over security arrangements, including deployment of 700 security men around the court premises.

A spokesperson of the Punjab police earlier relayed that they have so far apprehended 131 people, including 26 suspects who played the central role in the brutal murder of Sialkot factory manager Priyantha Kumara.

The arrests were made with the help of CCTV footage and videos collected from social media.

Police have registered a case against hundreds of unidentified people after a mob of factory workers brutally lynched their Sri Lankan manager, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot on Friday.

