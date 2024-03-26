33.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

ATC to indict Yasmeen Rashid, others in May 09 cases on 08 April

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court has summoned Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and other accused on April 08 to frame charges in three May 09 cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard cases of attack on PML-N office, setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk and burning three police vans at Sherpao bridge on May 09 last year.

Police produced PTI leaders Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and other accused in the court.

The court announced that the charges will be framed against the accused in the next hearing of the case.

The court has already provided copies of chargesheet to all accused. The trial will formally begin after indictment of the accused in three cases.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until April 08.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.