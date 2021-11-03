ATC indicts MNA Ali Wazir, 10 others in anti-state speech case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has indicted 11 accused including a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir in a case related to anti-state speech, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The MNA from South Waziristan’s NA-50 Ali Wazir and 10 accused have been indicted by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi in an anti-state speech case. The NA lawmaker and other accused denied the charges.

The court ordered the prosecution to produce the witnesses on November 20.

READ: CASE FILED AGAINST MNA ALI WAZIR OVER ANTI-STATE REMARKS, DESECRATION OF PAKISTANI FLAG

A case had been registered against the accused at Sohrab Goth police station. The nominated persons were facing charges of delivering indecent remarks against the state and institutions on December 6 last year.

Another case was registered against MNA Ali Wazir at Shah Latif police station for delivering an anti-state speech.

Ali Wazir had been brought to Karachi via a special flight on December 18 last year after he was arrested by the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for a pending case in Sindh.

READ: SINDH GOVT APPROVED CASE AGAINST ALI WAZIR, IO TELLS ATC

The NA lawmaker had allegedly made in his December 6 speech anti-state remarks which compromised the stature of the national armed forces, according to the police case.

The KP police had arrested the MNA after the Sindh home department wrote to KP authorities, requesting Wazir’s arrest.

Karachi police had also arrested a central organiser of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) from the Sohrab Goth area of the city in the same case.

