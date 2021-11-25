ATC indicts Rehman Dakait’s son in explosives case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday framed charges against a suspect, who is a son of slain Lyari gang war kingpin Rehman Dakait, in explosives case, ARY News reported.

Accused Sultan, denied charges against him and opted to contest them in the court of law.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until December 07 and summoned prosecution witnesses in the next hearing of the trial.

The court had cancelled his bail after the accused failed to appear in the case hearing.

Police in its chargesheet said that a grenade was recovered from the accused, who has also been involved in extortion and other crimes, according to police.

Police filed case against him over explosives in possession.

Abdul Rehman Baloch, better known as Rehman Dakait, was killed in 2009 by Karachi police, along with three of his accomplices.

Rehman was reportedly involved in more than 80 criminal cases and was a central figure in the gang wars of Lyari, one of the most populous and oldest localities of Karachi.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!