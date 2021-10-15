ATC indicts suspects in Osama Satti murder case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing Osama Satti murder case on Friday indicted the five accused policemen in the case.

Osama Satti was killed by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a check-point following a robbery report on the wireless in Islamabad. The post mortem report later found that the boy was shot multiple times from the front.

The hearing was presided over by the ATC Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich, in which the suspects were indicted. However, the accused refused to accept charges and pleaded innocent.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until October 27 after summoning the witnesses in the case for the trial.

Four out of five suspects in the case are currently in jail, while one accused is on bail in the case.

The killing of Osama Satti sparked anger and the suspects were taken into custody.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also met with Nadeem Younis Satti, the father of Osama Satti who was shot dead by policemen in the federal capital.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the premier had prayed for the departed soul. He regretted the despicable incident and assured the father of Osama of complete justice.

