ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Rana Sanaullah

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala on Tuesday rejected Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s plea for exemption from personal attendance and issued non-bailable arrest warrant in life threats hurling case, ARY News reported.

ATC judge Rana Zahid Iqbal Khan heard the terrorism case registered against Sanaullah in August last year.

During the proceedings, the ATC judge rejected Sanaullah’s exemption and issued his non-bailable arrest warrant. He also ordered police to arrest Rana and produce him before court on March 28.

The arrest warrants were issued in a case filed at the Industrial police station against the senior PML-N leader in August 2022 on a complaint of PML-Q leader Shahkaz Aslam for issuing life threats to the Punjab chief secretary and his family members.

The FIR

On Aug 25, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Interior Minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of common citizen Shahkaz Aslam.

According to the FIR’s content, Sanaullah blatantly targeted honorable judiciary and government officials in 2021.

