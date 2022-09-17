ATC issues show-cause notice to Rana Sanaullah

DG KHAN: An anti-terrorism court in Dera Ghazi Khan issued a show-cause notice to Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for not complying with the court order, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ATC also issued show-cause notices to National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) chairman and interior secretary. The court also summoned Rana Sanaullah, interior secretary and Nadra chairman in personal capacity.

The ATC action comes after neither the interior minister nor the Nadra chief complied with the court orders and committed negligence in the performance of their duties.

The court had ordered the government to put the name of an accused whose case was sub judice on the Exit Control List (ECL). It also ordered the Nadra chief to block the identity card of the accused.

On Aug 25, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Interior Minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of common citizen Shahkaz Aslam.

According to the FIR’s content, Sanaullah blatantly targeted honorable judiciary and government officials in 2021.

