ATC orders arrest and production of Marriyum Aurangzeb in court

LAHORE: A Lahore anti-terrorism court has ordered arrest of PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb and producing her in court on December 09, ARY News reported on Monday.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul issued arrest warrant of Marriyum Aurangzeb and directed concerned SHO compliance of the warrant in a case related to a provocative speech she allegedly made.

The court had issued non-bailable arrest warrant of Aurangzeb over her failure to attend the case hearing.

PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif has also been an accused in the case. The court directed Javed Latif and other accused to appear in court in the next hearing of case on December 09.

The case was filed against former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other PML-N leaders at the Green Town police station.