ATC rejects Imran Khan’s bail in ECP protest case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s interim bail after he failed to appear before the court in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his disqualification in Toshakhana reference, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict over the non-appearance of former premier in the ECP protest case.

Earlier today, the court had rejected Imran’s request for exemption from appearance on medical grounds and directed him to appear before in person by 1:30pm.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was on interim bail in the case and the court provided him with the opportunity to appear before it today.

During today’s hearing, Imran’s lawyer Babar Awan appeared before the court and presented his arguments.

Babar Awan maintained that his client could not travel on media ground as he was still recovering from bullet wounds on his leg.

Awan requested the court to extend his client’s bail till Feb 27 as the additional sessions judge had granted Imran’s interim bail till Feb 27.

“I request the court to extend Imran’s bail till Feb 27,” he said, adding that his client tried to travel by could not make it.

“Imran Khan never run away from court or the country” Awan appealed for a last chance. “I am ready to submit surety bonds worth Rs10,000.”

At the previous hearing, the court had granted the PTI chief the last opportunity to appear on Feb 15.

Minutes after the court rejected PTI chief bail, the PTI said on its official Twitter account that Imran will hold a press conference at 6pm today.

چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان کا قوم سے خطاب کا فیصلہ عمران خان آج شام 6 بجے قوم سے اہم ترین خطاب کریں گے- — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 15, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in Toshakhana reference.

Cases were also registered against PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, Aamir Kayani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naeem Abbasi and Raja Majid.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

