ATC rejects plea to frame conspiracy charge against Perween Rahman murder accused

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday turned down a plea by the prosecution to frame an amended charge against accused in the murder case of renowned rights activist Perween Rahman.

A special public prosecutor moved the application requesting the court to frame an amended charge against the accused under Section 120B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for conspiring to murder Rahman.

Dismissing the application, the court directed the prosecutor to forward his final arguments in the case on next hearing slated for November 30.

At the previous hearing on Nov 28, the court had deferred its final verdict in the Perween Rahman murder case until November 30. The court had reserved the verdict on Oct 15 after both prosecution and defence sides concluded their arguments in the case.

During the course of the hearing, the state lawyer requested the court to frame an additional charge of conspiring to commit the crime against the accused. There is sufficient evidence to substantiate the conspiracy charge, he added.

Perween Rahman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was gunned down near her office in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013.