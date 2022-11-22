ATC reserves verdict on interim bail plea of Amir Kayani

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad reserved a verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Kayani’s interim bail plea in the case against Interference in government affairs and protests, ARY News reported.

As per details, anti-terrorism court (ATC) reserved the verdict after the completion of arguments from PTI leader Amir Kayani’s lawyer Ali Bukhari.

The PTI leader’s counsel told the court that it is a baseless political case. Amir Kayani was not carrying any arms even than the murder section was included in the FIR, the lawyer added.

However, the prosecutor general opposed the interim bail extension as both the PTI leaders Faisal Javed and Amir Kayani are not investigated yet.

Upon hearing the argument that the anti-terrorism court orders to include the accused in the investigation.

It may be noted that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

