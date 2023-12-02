ATC sends Lahore car crash driver on judicial remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday sent accused of six deaths in a road crash to jail on judicial remand, ARY News reported.

The ATC while rejecting the police request for more physical remand of accused Afnan Shafqat, sent him to jail on 14 days’ judicial remand.

“Why you are required more physical remand,” ATC judge asked investigation officer. “We have to interrogate accused in light of the reports,” IO replied.

“Were you handcuffed today,” the court asked the accused. “They didn’t handcuff me today,” accused replied.

According to sources, Polygraphic and Photogrammetrical tests of Afnan were conducted by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

However, police have not received the OC fixation test which was conducted to determine the age of Afnan. Police will further proceed with the case after receiving the results of reports, sources earlier said.

The arrest of main accused Afnan’s friend Ibrahim has also been delayed by Punjab police, sources added.

On November 23, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore handed over underage driver Afnan Shafqat to the police for five days on physical remand. During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) of the case told the court that the age of suspect was over 17 and a medical test was required to determine his actual age.

It is pertinent to mention here that six members of a family were killed in a tragic car crash in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area.

The family was reportedly returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road. As they reached a roundabout, the car of accused Afnan rammed into their vehicle.

The tragic incident also led the head of the family to traumatic stress when he saw his wife Rukhsana Bibi (45), son Husnain (25), daughter-in-law Ayesha (23), son-in-law Sajjad (30), four-month-old grandson Huzaifa, and granddaughter Anaya (4) in a pool of blood.

Car driver Afnan Shafqat, who was overpowered by the locals on the spot, appeared to be a teen and the police arrested and booked him soon after the incident.