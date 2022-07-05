ATC sends MQM leader Babar Ghauri on 7-day physical remand

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Tuesday handed over Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Babar Khan Ghauri to police on 7-day physical remand, ARY News reported.

Babar Khan Ghauri was arrested by police on Monday night minutes after he landed at Karachi airport while returning from the United States ending his seven-year self-exile.

Amid strict security arrangements, the police on Tuesday produced former federal minister and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Babar Khan Ghauri before an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

During the court hearing today, the police informed the court that the former federal minister was arrested in a terrorism case registered in 2015.

Ghauri rejected the allegations levelled against him by Saulat Mirza. He also pleaded with the court to order the police to provide him with medicines.

To this, the ATC ordered police to provide medical facilities to MQM leader.

Later, the ATC handed over Babar Ghauri to police on seven-day physical remand and adjourned further proceedings till July 12.

SHC further extends Ghauri’s bail

The Sindh High Court (SHC) today extended protective bail to Ghauri till July 14 in two separate cases related to corruption reference and money laundering.

The court accepted his application and extended protective bail. The SHC also sought details of ongoing inquiries and cases against MQM leader.

The court also issued notices to IGP Sindh Police, NAB, FIA and other respondents in the case.

Meanwhile, former federal minister Babar Khan Ghauri’s daughter also filed a contempt of court appeal in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against her father’s arrest.

Last week, the high court granted security bail to the MQM stalwart for 2 weeks. He was asked to submit two surety bonds of Rs100,000. Later, the provincial government decided to launch an inquiry against Babar Ghauri in the Saulat Mirza case.

Corruption inquiries

Babar Ghauri and others facing charges of massive corruption of around Rs 2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT), when he was federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013.

The accused are facing charges of making 940 illegal appointments in the KPT in 2012.

According to the reference filed by the anti-graft watchdog, Javed Hanif in his capacity as the then KPT chairman misused his official authority and made illegal appointments of 940 employees in the KPT with the connivance of Babar Ghauri.

NAB claims that the appointments were made in violation of the KPT law, rules and regulations, which was resulted in loss to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs 2.8 billion

