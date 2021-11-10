ATC to indict suspects in Lahore Johar Town blast on November 17

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday decided to indict suspects in Lahore’s Johar Town blast that left three people dead and more than two dozens injured, ARY News reported.

The suspects in the case were provided copies of the challan during today’s hearing in the Kot Lakhpat Jail due to security reasons.

The accused will be indicted on November 17.

Earlier this year in the month of June, the powerful blast in Lahore’s Johar Town killed three people and left 24 others injured the other day. Six-year-old Abdul Haq, his father Abdul Malik, and a passer-by died in the explosion.

Read more: ‘BOMB BLAST’ IN LAHORE’S JOHAR TOWN KILLS THREE, INJURES 23

The blast left a four-foot-deep and eight-foot-wide crater on the road and damaged several houses and shops nearby.

An eyewitness claimed some explosive material planted on a motorcycle went off.

Rescue sources relayed that the injured were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for medical attention.

They had said that the explosion was heard far and wide and was so powerful that the windowpanes of adjoining buildings were shattered.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!