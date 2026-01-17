Trump administration drops plan to fold ATF into DEA after backlash

The Trump administration has abandoned its proposal to merge the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) into the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) after opposition from gun-rights and gun-control groups, CNN reported on Saturday, citing people briefed on the matter.

The reversal comes as the White House seeks Senate confirmation for Robert Cekada, the ATF’s deputy director, to serve as permanent director, the report said.

The merger plan of ATF and DEA was part of a larger shakeup announced last year by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to shrink federal agencies and sharply streamline the government.

The plan would have required congressional approval and faced bipartisan backlash, as well as resistance from agency employees and opposition from both gun control and gun rights organizations.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.