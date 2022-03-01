Athar Mateen: Main suspect killed in police encounter

KARACHI: In a major development, police claimed on Tuesday to have killed the main suspect in the high-profile murder case of journalist Athar Mateen, ARY News reported.

As per details, Karachi West police along with the Qamar-Shahdadkot police party jointly conducted a raid in the area to arrest the culprit on a tip-off. Seeing the police party, the accused named Anwar Husni, opened fire at the raiding party.

In a retaliatory fire by the police, Husni got killed. The police said the Anwar was the main suspect in the Athar Mateen murder case, who opened fire at the journalist.

The police have already taken two suspects into custody on suspicion of their involvement in the murder case.

On February 18, unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing Athar Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid.

The police said that the journalist Athar Mateen tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

The deceased journalist had remained associated with ARY NEWS previously and was currently working at a local news channel owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan.

