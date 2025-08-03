Athens mayor clashes with Israel ambassador over antisemitic graffiti

Athens: The mayor of Athens became embroiled in a war of words Sunday with the Israeli ambassador to Greece who accused city authorities of not doing enough to clean up antisemitic graffiti.

Ambassador Noam Katz told the Kathimerini daily in comments published Sunday that Israeli tourists felt “uncomfortable” in Athens because the mayor Haris Doukas does not act against “organised minorities” who put up anti-Jewish graffiti.

Doukas responded within hours on X: We have proved our strong opposition to violence and racism and we do not take lessons in democracy from those who kill civilians.”

“Athens, capital of a democratic country, fully respects its visitors and supports the right of free expression of its citizens,” the Socialist PASOK party mayor added.

“It is revolting that the ambassador concentrates on graffiti (that is clearly wiped off) while an unprecedented genocide is taking place in Gaza,” Doukas added.

Greece, as well as several other European nations, has seen a number of left-wing led pro-Palestinian demonstrations. A cruise ship carrying Israeli tourists around the Greek islands was greeted by demonstrations in several ports.

While following a pro-Arab policy for several decades, Greece has since 2010 stepped up links with Israel, notably on security and energy.

Since the Gaza war started in October 2023, with the Hamas attack on Israel, a growing number of Israelis have visited Greece and started investing in its property market.

According to the Athens mayor, the number of Israelis who have secured Greek residents permits by buying property increased by 90 percent last year.