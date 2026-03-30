Atif Aslam celebrates 13 years of wedded bliss with wife Sara in cheeky tribute

Atif Aslam is celebrating a milestone in his personal life as he marked 13 years of marriage with his wife, Sara Bharwana.

To mark the joyous occasion, the Aadat singer posted a heartfelt and playful tribute on Instagram that has fans swooning online.

Atif Aslam reflected on their journey together in caption, writing, “13 years ago, she’s the one who broke all the other girls’ hearts today, but made mine happy for life. Every moment since then has been a beautiful chapter in our lives.”

“Alhamdulilah. I never knew that love could be so powerful until I met you. Happy anniversary — my love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

The post included a carousel of photos, blending recent snapshots with nostalgic memories from their earlier years together.

Fans and fellow industry members flooded the comments with affection and admiration. Aima Baig wrote, “MA beautiful,” while a fan suggested, “We need one music video featuring you & your wife.”

“Happy Anniversary to the Power Couple” another added.

During his old appearance on the Indian comedian Kapil Sharma show, Atif Aslam recounted meeting Sara for the first time at a wedding.

“I spotted her standing among other girls. She had travelled the world and seen so many girls, yet she was the first one I wanted to talk to,” he revealed. After seven years of dating, the couple tied the knot in March 2013.

Atif and Sara are proud parents to three children – sons Ahad and Aryaan, and daughter Halima.