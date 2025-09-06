Atif Aslam addresses criticism on concert after father's death

Pakistani rockstar Atif Aslam responds to people criticising him for the live concert performance only a day after his father’s death.

In a new interview in Canada, eminent singer Atif Aslam addressed the criticism surrounding his Independence Day concert, a day after his father, Muhammad Aslam, passed away on August 12.

The ‘Aadat’ singer asserted that he doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for his job he chose to do as an artist, and therefore, he should not be told what he should do.

“I become a rebel when I see people talking like, ‘Oh, this happened to him or he just had a death in his family, and yet he is performing live the very next day’. At the expense of something bad that happened at my home, people are running their channels and discussing how I should or shouldn’t have performed,” he said.

“My job is not to explain anything to anyone. I can’t build a relationship with everyone and let them tell me what I should do on the basis of what happened in my family,” the singer addressed.

“My job here is to make art; like me for my art, hate me for my music, but don’t tell me what to do,” Aslam bluntly concluded.