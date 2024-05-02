Atif Aslam makes Malayalam film debut

After mesmerizing the audiences with his versatility in Urdu, Hindi and Punjabi, Pakistan’s A-list singer Atif Aslam is all set to debut in the Malayalam film industry.

As confirmed by the Malayalam cinema heartthrob Shane Nigam on his Instagram account, Atif Aslam has lent his soulful vocals for one of the tracks in his upcoming film, titled ‘Haal’.

Sharing a picture of him with the ‘Woh Lamhe’ crooner, on his Instagram handle, Shane Nigam wrote, “Aadat, woh lamhe, tere bin and almost all your songs are the ones that is always close to my heart. Your voice soothes our soul.”

“I am truly blessed to have gotten the opportunity to meet you and have you lend your voice for a song in haal,” he added. “I am already addicted to this song, I hope everyone will love it too.”

According to the details, the song, which has been recorded at a studio overseas, is composed by Nandagopan V, whereas, the lyrics for the same are penned by Mridul Meer and Neeraj Kumar.

Reports suggest that a popular female singer co-sang the track with Aslam.

A musical love story, ‘Haal’ is written by Nishad Koya, while Prashanth Vijayakumar helms the direction for the film.