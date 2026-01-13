Atif Aslam sweetly blow-dries his son’s hair in cute family vacation photos

Atif Aslam is giving sweet peeks into his personal life by sharing!

The Aadat singer took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a series of family photos from his recent Dubai vacation.

He kicked off his carousel with a sweet photo of himself where he could be seen standing on a beachside deck, holding his daughter Halima securely on his shoulders while another showed him holding his son up in the air, creating a joyful and tender moment.

His third slide featured a perfect family photo, showing him posing with his wife, Sara Bharwana, who stood close beside him, while he held their daughter on his shoulders.

“Behind the scenes. PS: Last picture explains it all,” he wrote in the caption.

In one of the images, the lovebirds were seen relaxing together on a comfortable outdoor sofa at what appears to be an upscale restaurant.

In one particularly endearing photo, Atif is seen helping his son get ready, using a blow dryer on her hair.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages, reactions, and emojis.

“After so long… and it’s him, his Sarah, and those precious moments with his kids. My timeline is blessed,” one gushed.

While another wished, “Allah Please protect these precious souls from every evil Ameen.”

“Whole family has an aura,” added a third.

Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana share three children – two sons, Abdul Ahad and Aryaan, and a daughter, Halima.