Atif Aslam’s global popularity gets major Spotify boost

Prior to the release of well-known Pakistani musician Atif Aslam’s fourth album, Subah Aye Na, the international music streaming service “Spotify” provided remarkable data showcasing his successful “two-decade” musical career.

Atif Aslam will release his new album on July 31, 2026, which will be his first full-length album since the 2008 release of Meri Kahani. Spotify reports that Atif receives almost 8 billion streams every month.

His music is listened to by more than 80 million people across 184 countries. Atif Aslam’s popularity in the Middle East, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe is demonstrated by the fact that 96% of his listeners in 2025 were outside of Pakistan.

The data further revealed that the vocalist’s fan base largely belongs to the new generation, famously known as Gen Z. More than 41 million listeners streamed his tracks—both old and new—over the past year.

“For me, this record is a means to break free from the cacophony of the world and connect with my inner self,” the 43-year-old artist said in reference to his new album, adding, “I can’t wait to share this album with everyone.”

Subah Aye Na tracklist

1. Subah Aye Na

2. Safar Mein Hun

3. Ishq

4. Let’s Have Some Fun

5. Sun Sajna

6. Hun Ishq Mein

7. Char Yaar

8. Sachay Waday